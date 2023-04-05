ATTN SKYWATCHERS: Look for the April Pink Moon tonight

Attention skywatchers!

Tonight, April 5, look up to see April’s full moon, dubbed the “Pink Moon,” in all of its glory.

The April Pink Moon is named for the flowers and trees that bloom during spring. While it’s called a “Pink Moon,” the moon will not actually appear to be pink.

According to NASA, the Maine Farmers’ Almanac began publishing “Indian” names for the full moons in the 1930s.

This Almanac says the full moon in April is the “Pink Moon,” named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox, a plant native to the eastern USA that is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, NASA reported.

There are also several other names for this full moon, NASA said, which include Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and among coastal tribes the Fish Moon, as this was when the shad swam upstream to spawn.

