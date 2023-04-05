Man wanted in connection with shots fired incident in Nelson County

A 58-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shots fired incident. (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man after they say he shot at an occupied vehicle Tuesday night in Nelson County.

Deputies said they arrived to the scene in the 6400 block of Cabell Road in Howardsville, and began an investigation.

According to authorities, the victim said that a man had approached him while he was seated in his car and fired shots at the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they obtained arrest and search warrants based on information gathered during the investigation.

Dennis Bishop, of North Garden, is wanted for the following crimes:

Violation of protective orders

Attempted Malicious Wounding

Use or display of firearm in committing felon

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shooting at or throwing missiles at a car

Driving after forfeiture of license

Shooting in or across road or in street

Transportation of firearm by a person subject to protective orders

Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Deputies said Bishop is described as a 58-year-old man, 5′9″ 165 pounds, with gray/blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident, the investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the community.

Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which may lead to Bishop’s arrest. Deputies advise not to approach him.