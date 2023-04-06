Blue Ridge Rock Festival set to return to Virginia International Raceway

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is set to return to the Virginia International Raceway for its second year from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.

Festival organizers said 2022 attendees had a 91 percent approval rate for VIR as a venue for the festival.

“Our inaugural partnership with VIR in 2022 was a great success and one we knew we wanted to continue. Being able to hold the festival at the same location for several years is a huge advantage for BRRF and its fans,” said a festival spokesperson. “In the past we’ve consistently outgrown our host venues, which has caused us to have to start over each year from scratch. Partnering with VIR for the foreseeable future allows all parties involved to create improved systems and invest in infrastructure, creating the best possible fan experience.”

Organizers said general ticket prices and tent camping prices have been reduced from last year’s rates, with the implementation of a payment plan option at no additional cost.

“Bringing a variety of offerings and events to VIR has always been a priority of ours,” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR. “The partnership with BRRF makes perfect sense – we’re two independent, Virginia born-and-bred groups looking to provide outstanding entertainment for our fans.”

Over 100 artists are set to perform at this year’s festival so far, with more headliners set to be announced along with the full lineup soon.

For more information, head to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival website.