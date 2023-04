ROANOKE, Va. – Harbie is a sweet one-year-old cat who loves head rubs. Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director with the Roanoke Valley SPCA, says Harbie is very lovable, mild-mannered, and would be a great fit for any family.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and combo tested. If you’re interested in giving Harbie the purrfect fur-ever home, visit here.