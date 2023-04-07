Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan talks recent NCAA title victory

While the Virginia Tech women were making history, so was a member of the Hokie’s Swimming and Diving program. Youssef Ramadan stood above the rest in the 100-yard butterfly in the NCAA championships.

Ramadan clocked a time of 43.15 — marking the 21st individual national title in school history...but the first individual title for the swim and dive program. Today the junior and Cairo, Egypt native spent time talking with kids at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center reflecting on his championship victory saying it was a proud moment.

“My first time I was here, I always felt like I’m going to swim here, swim fast, and leave, but then the team changed me and how I feel and the staff,” Ramadan said. “I’m so happy I was able to be the first here in VT and I’m sure I will not be the last NCAA champion.”

Ramadan believes he’s also the first male from Egypt to win an NCAA title in swimming and diving, and credits his Tokyo Olympics experience for his recent success.