State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

Happened on Route 718 Friday morning, police said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pittsylvania County early Friday.

Police said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on Route 718, at its intersection with Route 839.

A 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield the right of way, while making a left turn onto Route 718 and was hit by a 2020 Western Star tractor-trailer, which was heading east on Route 718, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, identified as 75-year-old David Scarce of Dry Fork, died at the scene. The driver of the Western Star was not injured.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

