In the Kitchen: How to make a refreshing lemon pie

Karmen George from Halwa Bakery & Cafe shows us how to make a refreshing lemon pie with middle eastern influence

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a refreshing lemon lime pie, a recipe inspired by a ginger, lemon-lime drink Karmen serves her family.

Crust:

  • Crush lotus cookies in a food processor. Make a sand texture
  • Add melted butter
  • Press the mixture in a spring-loaded pie pan, making a firm crust
  • Bake for 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees

Filling:

  • Beat 8 egg yolks in a mixer
  • Add lemon and lime zest
  • Add 3 cans of condensed milk
  • Add vanilla (Karmen prefers powdered vanilla)
  • Add half a cup of lemon and lime juice
  • Add crystalized ginger
  • Pour filling on top of the baked crust.
  • Bake for 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees
  • Refrigerate for 8 to 10 hours before releasing from the spring pan
  • Garnish with cut lemons, limes, lotus cookies, and crystalized ginger

This dessert pairs well with lemonade or a lemon-lime-ginger mixed drink.

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.

