Lynchburg citizens speak out after city council passes real estate tax cuts

LYNCHBURG, VA – Nearly 40 people are preparing to voice their opinions to Lynchburg City Counsel Tuesday after last week’s eventful meeting.

A bomb threat delayed public comment for several hours, but Gail Goldsmith said she wasn’t leaving.

“We were there until 2:30 in the morning,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith plans to return later in the day to speak about the real estate tax rates.

Council voted to drop the rates from $1.11 per $100 to $0.89 at last week’s meeting.

$1.11 falls in the middle of two other districts - Roanoke City at $1.22 and Lexington at $0.92.

Chal Nunn has lived in Lynchburg for years and said this change is too drastic.

“I’ve lived in a city where the tax rate is low, and it just ruined the quality of life, ruined the schools and people left,” Nunn said.

Carly Shaeffer is a parent and is concerned the tax drop will create a budget deficit.

“I feel very passionately that the effects of dropping it so low will lose millions of dollars in revenue that our schools desperately need, that city services desperately need,” Shaeffer said.

Middle school teacher Amanda Linehan is worried that with these cuts, she will have even less funding.

“We have a certain amount in our budget, and I work in our English department and we have already gone through our budget before the fourth quarter,” Linehan said. “That includes materials that I use in my classroom all the time.”

Linehan thinks counsel voted too soon — not waiting for public comment.

“They voted on this illegally before us teachers as well as all public service members were able to speak on the proposed budget,” Linehan said.

Goldsmith said she would rather the city keep the tax revenue to use for the greater good.

“My wife ran the numbers, and we would get $20 back a month, and it would be an honor to give that to support the city and the services we love and benefit from,” Goldsmith said.