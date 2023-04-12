Lynchburg Fire Department launches Walk-About Wednesday program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department has officially launched the Walk-About Wednesday program.

Crews say the program is aimed at reducing the risk of structure fires in some of Lynchburg’s more fire-prone neighborhoods.

We’re told members of the Fire Marshal’s Office, Community Risk Reduction team, and other fire personnel will walk door to door to talk with residents about fire prevention, distribute fire safety literature, and to check the status of the home’s smoke detectors to make sure they are present and working.

If any home is in need of a smoke detector or new batteries, crews said they will provide a new one, then install them for free.

For the next six weeks between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., these are the areas that crews say they’ll be walking through:

April 12: 1200-1500 blocks of Garfield, Hendricks, and Tilden Avenues

April 19: Miller St, Grace St, Knight St, Monroe St, 17th St,16th St

April 26: 600-800 blocks Madison, Harrison, and Federal Streets

May 3: 1600-1800 blocks of Floyd St, Taylor St, Monroe St, Spencer Place

May 10: Euclid Ave, South Grand Ave, North Grand Ave, Mansfield Ave, Eldon St.

May 17: 1200-1400 blocks of Kemper St, Buchanan St, Pierce St, Fillmore St, Floyd St.

These walk-throughs will be similar to public engagement efforts the Fire Department has conducted after fires have impacted a neighborhood, according to the fire department.