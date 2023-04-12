WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - April 12, 2023

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! Grab your coffee and join us for the Morning Sprint for stories that’ll lift your spirits.

Here’s what we will discuss:

Not free at 8 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app on weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!