Wiley Drive receives $2.5 million in federal funds to raise low-water bridge

ROANOKE, Va. – A bridge in Roanoke that is notorious for flooding will soon be getting a makeover.

It’s being made possible by $2.5 million in federal funds, which was secured by the help of Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The two Virginia senators visited Roanoke on Wednesday to present the funds.

“We made this a priority because the city made it a priority, the surrounding counties, this is part of Roanoke’s incredible charm,” said Warner.

Everyday, over 900 people cross Wiley Drive low water bridge on both foot and by bike, like avid greenway cyclist Kristine McCormick.

“It’s just such a wonderful amenity for me and my family,” she said. “And I think the value of that speaks to the quality of life that we have here in the valley for families.”

The bridge and subsequently, parts of the greenway are often victims to flooding, forcing the city to close the area during severe weather and the days following.

“Right now about 14% of days this bridge is under water, most years. So that $2.5 million paired with $1.5 million of city capital funds will replace the structure that is navigable by a boat, a kayak or a canoe or a stand-up paddle board and will reduce the flood indentation to 3% of days every year,” said Roanoke’s Trails and Greenways Coordinator, Renee Powers.

A construction plan has not yet been set, according to city officials.