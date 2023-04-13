Montgomery County leaders hold public hearing for real estate tax increase

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Montgomery County leaders want to hear from the public about how money is spent, and on Thursday, the Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing.

The option up for consideration is raising real estate taxes to 73 cents per $100.

Leaders say the money from the real estate tax is expected to go toward first responders and having resource officers in all public schools in the county.

“We’ve heard from parents, teachers, the school system, and parents that school resource officers is a priority and we have those challenges as we face that, 69% of the budget goes to the schools,” Sherri Blevins the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair said.

The public hearing starts Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Government Center.