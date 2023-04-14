Lynchburg Fire Department celebrates 140 years

Firefighters originally used buckets to put out fires and logged fires by hand in a notebook

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters are celebrating 140 years serving the Hill City, and a lot has changed since they started in 1883.

Firefighters logged fires in notebooks and used buckets to put out the flames.

Originally, the department had two stations and quickly grew to three.

Now, there are eight stations serving 51 square miles.

The fire chief says he’s pleased they’re still able to meet the needs of the community.

“I think it’s a testament to the resiliency of our workforce and the needs of the community, you know, the needs of the community continue to grow, we’ve been nimble with that,” Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said.

On Saturday, firefighters will hold a celebration at Lynchburg City Stadium at 4:30 p.m.