NASCAR driver visits Martinsville High School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A NASCAR Truck Series driver made a pit stop at Martinsville High School on Friday.

Driver Rajah Caruth is one of five current African American NASCAR drivers.

He won the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award two years ago, an honor from the first African American team owner and driver to compete in NASCAR.

Caruth spoke to students today in Martinsville hoping to inspire them.

“I remember being that young and just wanting to have a career in racing and having sometimes where things weren’t looking the most up and the most hopeful but I didn’t keep looking down I just kept going,” Caruth said.

The truck race, Long John Silver 200, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.