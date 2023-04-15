74º

Fentanyl pills, $11k in cash seized after pursuit in Bedford County

Happened Wednesday on East Main Street, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Thousands of illegal drugs are off the street after a pursuit Wednesday in Bedford County.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Najiee Turner reversed a car into a deputy’s vehicle during the attempted takedown at Go Mart, located at 1110 East Main Street in Bedford.

Deputies said he then led law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit before he lost control and crashed.

The pursuit ended in the area of Wyatts Way and Bethel Church Road where Turner was taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.

Authorities said they recovered 6,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $120,000. They say $11,000 in cash was also recovered after authorities conducted a search warrant at Turner’s residence.

Turner faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer
  • Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer
  • Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Possession with the intent to distribute narcotics

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active.

