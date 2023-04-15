Fentanyl pills, $11k in cash seized after pursuit in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Thousands of illegal drugs are off the street after a pursuit Wednesday in Bedford County.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Najiee Turner reversed a car into a deputy’s vehicle during the attempted takedown at Go Mart, located at 1110 East Main Street in Bedford.

Deputies said he then led law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit before he lost control and crashed.

The pursuit ended in the area of Wyatts Way and Bethel Church Road where Turner was taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.

Authorities said they recovered 6,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $120,000. They say $11,000 in cash was also recovered after authorities conducted a search warrant at Turner’s residence.

Turner faces the following charges:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer

Attempt to elude law enforcement

Possession with the intent to distribute narcotics

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active.

