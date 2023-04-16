Roanoke non-profit partners with Salem farm to create outdoor music venue and campsite

SALEM, Va. – A new music venue is coming to the Roanoke Valley, made possible by a partnership between the Roanoke non-profit, Playlist 4 Life Foundation and Garett Farms in Salem.

Playlist 4 Life is focused on spreading awareness about mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention all through music.

“We all have music as therapy. We all love it. It helps us through so many emotions. So it’s a natural fit that it should be conduit for mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” said Playlist 4 Life’s founder, Deana Marcin.

The non-profit is planting roots in Salem by creating a 100-acre music venue and camping facility in partnership with Garrett Farms.

“I got really behind the movement,” said Garrett Farms Vice President, Ian Hill.

“I’m a combat veteran with PTSD so the mental health treatment association is right up my alley. We started talking together and working on it and it just felt like it kind of fit,” said Hill.

Not only will the music spread a message of hope and awareness, but also bringing people together to support small, local businesses.

“It gives playlist for life a permanent home and an outdoor venue in Roanoke that has the festival atmosphere with camping without having to go too far from home,” said Marcin.

The first event at the venue will be the second annual “Springtime Growers Meet and Greet” in May.