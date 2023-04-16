Walk to cure diabetes raises over $57,000

The Blue Ridge Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted a fundraiser walk with the goal of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

SALEM, Va. – The Blue Ridge Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted a fundraiser walk in Salem Sunday, with the goal of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The walk had over 187 participants on 30 different teams.

Their original fundraising goal was $40,000, but as of Sunday, over $57,000 was raised.

“Millions and millions of people worldwide with Type 1 diabetes,” Volunteer Sally Southard said. “Insulin is not a cure. It’s a disease that affects you 24/7, no vacation days. It affects your sleep and your exercise and your food and everything that you do. So, it’s really important to find a cure.”

