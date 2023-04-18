60º

University of Virginia president runs Boston Marathon in honor of school’s shooting victims

UVA President Jim Ryan runs Boston Marathon in honor of school's shooting victims (WSLS)

It’s now been 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing killed three people and left more than 260 people hurt.

While the race is special to Boston, it draws international attention — with athletes from more than a hundred countries participating.

Representing Virginia is UVA President Jim Ryan.

He ran in Monday’s marathon in honor of the UVA shooting victims.

His Instagram photos show a special tribute to the three football players who died in last year’s campus shooting — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Junior and D’Sean Perry. Their names were featured on Ryan’s running shirt.

