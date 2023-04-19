Police: 3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A three-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lynchburg on Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in the 300-block of Beverly Hills Circle when a vehicle struck a three-year-old, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the parking lot area along with medics from the Lynchburg Fire Department around 7 p.m.

“Our thoughts go out to those impacted by this tragic incident,” LPD said in a release.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online.