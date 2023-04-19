Salem Fair to kick off on June 28 with new safety measures

SALEM, Va. – Believe it or not, the Salem Fair is only a couple of months away and the family favorite might look a little different this year.

This year, the fair will close at 10 each night, organizers announced on Wednesday – that’s an hour earlier than last year.

There will also be a clear bag policy in place, along with metal detectors and a minimum age requirement, officials said.

We’re told that kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult age 25 or older.

The 35th Salem Fair will kick off on June 28 and wrap up on July 9, according to event organizers.