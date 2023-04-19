81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Salem Fair to kick off on June 28 with new safety measures

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Salem Fair, Salem, Community, Safety, Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Believe it or not, the Salem Fair is only a couple of months away and the family favorite might look a little different this year.

This year, the fair will close at 10 each night, organizers announced on Wednesday – that’s an hour earlier than last year.

There will also be a clear bag policy in place, along with metal detectors and a minimum age requirement, officials said.

We’re told that kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult age 25 or older.

The 35th Salem Fair will kick off on June 28 and wrap up on July 9, according to event organizers.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email