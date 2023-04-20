Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport looking to hire new employees ahead of the busy travel season

ROANOKE, Va. – As travel ramps up for the spring and summer seasons, TSA is looking to fill empty positions across the country.

Lisa Farbstein with Transportation Security Administration says travel levels nationwide are back to pre-pandemic levels. Some areas are even exceeding the numbers from 2019.

In order to keep up with demand and fill these vacancies, they are hosting one-day hiring events. On April 20, TSA will be at the Williamson Road Library looking for men and women to work at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The goal is to help accelerate the hiring process.

There are currently openings for both full and part-time positions as TSA Officers. The starting annual salary for full-time is about $36,000. Part-time is $17.64 an hour.

Lisa Farbstein, the Strategic Communications and Public Affairs for TSA, says “There are multiple options for elevating your status at TSA for moving up into leadership positions. Starting as a TSA officer and also a stepping stone perhaps for jobs in other federal agencies. We do see some of our folks decide to shift to other federal agencies and have a very successful federal career.”

All new hires receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. You receive $500 upon starting and another $500 after your first full year. However, salary levels are expected to increase after July 1, 2023.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma.