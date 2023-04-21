Amherst County crews fight two wildfires

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Safety says their crews are fighting two large wildfires in the county.

As of 4 p.m., crews were working on both of the fires, according to the department.

We’re told one fire is near Route 60 West in the National Forest, which has jumped the parkway.

Amherst Public Safety, volunteers, and other agencies are assisting with the Route 60 fire, crews said, and multiple helicopters are aiding with the effort.

The second fire is near Joshua Falls Road with Public Safety and volunteers on sight managing the fire, authorities said.

“According to the National Weather Service, Amherst County is currently experiencing enhanced fire danger,” the Public Safety department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Virginia is under its annual 4:00 pm burn ban until the end of the month. Please remember to burn responsibly.”

According to the US Forestry Service, the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from Milepost 29 to Milepost 45 due to smoke and nearby fire.

10 News has a crew en route, working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops