More than 200 students attend Roanoke City Public Schools Job Fair

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools students had their chance to look into potential jobs for either the summer or even the long term.

The second annual RCPS Works Student Job Fair brought in more than 80 businesses from the Roanoke Valley to give students the opportunity to learn about available positions.

RCPS Works helps employers across the Roanoke Valley connect with hardworking RCPS students for summer employment and beyond.

Superintendent Verletta White wanted to give students the opportunity to learn and work, while also helping out local businesses that are still seeing some of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a community, when we say that ‘we are one’, this is what it looks like. Our employers, our staff, our students, our parents coming together to create pathways and opportunities for our students,” White said.

Some businesses at the job fair even had positions that were hiring students as low as the age of 14.

All the students who attended the job fair were greeted with tips on how to go through the interview process. White said just going through the process of looking at jobs is an experience in and of itself.

“We really believe that if they’re connected to those things that are positive and productive…that keeps them safe. It teaches them work ethic. I teach them responsibility. There are so many skills, hard and soft skills, that our students learn by having part-time jobs,” White said.

This year’s fair also included transition resources for students with disabilities.