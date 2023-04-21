One person hospitalized after shooting in downtown Roanoke overnight, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Roanoke overnight, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say they received a report about shots fired at Tazewell Avenue and 8th Street at about 12:20 a.m.; however, when they arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find any victims.

Shortly after, they were alerted about a person who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspects were located at the scene as this remains an ongoing investigation.

At this time, police are working to clear the scene.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com