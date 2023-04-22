Virginia State Police: two Bristol children missing and endangered

Bristol, Va – Virginia State Police are looking for two missing children out of Bristol who are believed to be in danger.

Police say they are looking for 10 year-old Kayden David Smith and 8 year-old Kendall Donelle Smith.

The children were last seen on Willow Circle in Bristol. It is believed the children are with 31 year-old Barbara Smith and 35 year-old Charles Lewis.

Police say they may be in a white 2005 Ford Focus with the Virginia license plate TUG-5104.

If you know anything about the location of the children, please contact the Virginia State Police or the Bristol Police Department.