Wildlife Warriors host animal baby shower

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wildlife Warriors for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is holding a baby shower this weekend — but not for a human baby.

The center says this is a big time of year for baby animals to arrive at their facility.

The Wildlife Warriors are hosting the baby shower so people have a central place to donate money or supplies.

Their supply wish list includes wild bird seed, field corn, peanuts and more.

“It’s baby season, and with the weather change, they have been inundated early with a massive amount of babies,” Administrator for Wildlife Warriors Maribeth Crook said. “Right now, currently we have 66 baby possums that do not have a mom that we are feeding twice a day.”

Donations can be dropped off Sunday at Nature’s Emporium on Brandon Avenue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.