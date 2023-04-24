Auburn Hills Golf Course vandalized over the weekend

Auburn Hills Golf Course in Riner is looking for answers after someone vandalized their course Friday.

They shared photos of the damage on Facebook and received over 100,000 views so far.

Auburn Hills said someone drove onto the course and tore up the greens on hole nine and the putting green with their tires.

We’re told that while it will cost a lot to fix the greens, staff is concerned about why someone would vandalize the course in the first place.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.