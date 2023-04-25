Bedford Co. Parks and Rec launches survery for updated master plan

Changes could soon be coming to Bedford County parks, and the county wants the public’s input. They’re working on the new master plan for the over 650 acres of land they upkeep.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Changes could soon be coming to Bedford County parks, and the county wants the public’s input.

They’re working on the new master plan for the over 650 acres of land they upkeep.

Director of Parks and Recreation Wyatt Woody said they’ve already released a survey to find out what community members want to see.

“We want to make sure the improvements really reflect the desires of the community,” Woody said. “As staff, we can point to certain things that we feel may be needed, but we really want to get the feedback from the community to make sure we’re serving them in the best way possible.”

The survey is due at the end of the month. You can find the survey by clicking here.