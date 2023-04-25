55º

Salem man arrested, charged in connection with sexual assault of teen

Authorities say that it happened on April 16 in the 700 block of Kesler Mill Rd

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A 20-year-old man is facing several charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salem Police Department. (Salem Police Department)

SALEM, Va. – A 20-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem Police Officers say it happened on April 16 in the 700 block of Kesler Mill Rd.

The victim, later identified as a 15-year-old girl, told officers that she had been assaulted by a man she had spoken to earlier at a local business. She reported to officers that the assault happened in a nearby wooded area.

The police department has identified 20-year-old Ronald Eugene Miller Jr., of Salem, as a suspect and has charged him with the following:

  • One count of felony Sodomy
  • One felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child

Miller has been arrested and is currently being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083.

