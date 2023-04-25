Salem man arrested, charged in connection with sexual assault of teen

A 20-year-old man is facing several charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salem Police Department.

SALEM, Va. – A 20-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem Police Officers say it happened on April 16 in the 700 block of Kesler Mill Rd.

The victim, later identified as a 15-year-old girl, told officers that she had been assaulted by a man she had spoken to earlier at a local business. She reported to officers that the assault happened in a nearby wooded area.

The police department has identified 20-year-old Ronald Eugene Miller Jr., of Salem, as a suspect and has charged him with the following:

One count of felony Sodomy

One felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child

Miller has been arrested and is currently being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083.