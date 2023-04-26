10 News celebrates Earth Day with roadside cleanup

The 10 News family celebrated Earth Day over the weekend with a roadside cleanup.

Members from the 10 News family came together over the weekend to help clean up the Star City for Earth Day.

They spent the weekend picking up litter along Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

Some of the items found include car parts, fast food trash, cigarette butts and more.

Volunteers take part in this event with Clean Valley Council twice a year, once in the fall and spring.

This time we also worked with Optifuel, a local company that focuses on reducing harmful emissions.

“By being out here, we’re demonstrating that if everybody works together, every day can be Earth Day and that’s why we’re here,” said James Oyler, an environmental scientist.

We’re told Clean Valley Council picks up nearly 12 tons of garbage every year.