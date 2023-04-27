65º

Meet Finnick: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Finnick is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Finnick is a cute pup who is ready to find his forever home

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for a people-loving pup, Finnick is your fella.

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA said he’s about four months old and absolutely loves to chew on toys.

He’s still in his puppy phase, so Julie says he’s learning his basic commands, like sit and stay.

We’re told this precious guy was adopted previously but was returned to the shelter due to no fault of his own. Julie says the family had some allergies and wasn’t able to keep Finnick.

Finnick might be a small dog now, but Julie says he has a bit of growing to do.

She says he’d fit in with a wide variety of families and will likely be adopted quickly, so if you’ve fallen in love with him, you can head to the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website to find more information about him, as well as the adoption process, here.

