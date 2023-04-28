Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo returns to Salem

SALEM, Va. – The 71st annual Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Trout Rodeo returns to Salem this Saturday. You and your family can spend the day fishing at Lake Spring Park.

The first day is just for children ages three to eight years old.

You have to bring your own fishing equipment, but there will be some supplies available on site.

Each child can catch up to six trout, and must keep all the fish they reel in. There will be competitions and prizes for each age group.

“This was started by a local man in Salem — the Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo,” Recreation Program Supervisor for Salem Parks and Rec, Ashley Pelletier said. “So, it’s named after him and then the city of Salem kind of took over from there. It has been awesome to be able to continue the tradition and it is something people look forward to every year that is known to do here in Salem.”

The rodeo continues through May 6, with events for specific groups each day.