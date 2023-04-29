Martinsville Police investigating deadly shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a homicide after they received a call at 12:04 AM for the shooting.

They say a 37-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Saturday morning in the 50 block of West Church Street. Detectives say an altercation happened prior to the shooting.

Police say there is not believed to be any further danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Sergeant Jason Vaughn at 276-403-5247, Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320 or the Crime Stoppers program at 276-632-7463.