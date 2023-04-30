62º

Hometown Hustle highlights two businesses in Halifax Co.

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The hit reality series Hometown Hu$tle selected Halifax County as one of its featured communities for season 2! It showcases the stories of two small businesses in South Boston -- Southern Restorations LLC Cabinet & Design Co. and Distinct Impressions -- in a 22-minute episode that is full of laughter and heart-warming moments with these amazing entrepreneurs and their communities.

This season features 20 businesses in 11 Virginia counties/cities.

  • Tuesday, May 2, 6pm to 8pm at Factory Street Brewing Co. Mingle and network!
  • 6:45pm: Natalie (the host) will go live on Facebook to countdown to the episode. Maybe we can have some questions ready for her from HYPE.
  • 7pm: show starts
  • 8pm: Close out

