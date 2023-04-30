Salem holds 71st year of Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo

SALEM, Va. – Kids in Salem were reeling in some fun on Saturday.

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo.

The 71-year-old tradition took place at Lake Spring Park.

Kids ages eight and under enjoyed catching fish.

Recreation Programs Supervisor for Salem Parks and Recreation Ashley Pelletier said they stocked 1,400 pounds in the water just for this event, and they’ll have more next week.

“It’s a lot of fun, they love it, they get super excited,” Pelletier said. “We love putting this on for the kids to come out and do it every year. They have a great time.”

There are more events planned for the upcoming week: