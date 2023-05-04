Nominate your favorite teacher in Central, Southwest Virginia 🍎✏️

Teachers truly make the world go round.

From being a mentor to their students to lending a helping hand, many teachers are quick to go above and beyond for their students.

During my time in school, I’ve had several teachers who have had a tremendous impact on my life, whether it be a college professor or even a kindergarten teacher. Just being supportive and going above and beyond to make me feel heard are some of the many things that made them stand out from the rest.

Oftentimes though, a teacher’s hard work, both in and out of the classroom, can go unnoticed, which is why we wanna take the time to recognize the awesome teachers in our region, just in time for National Teacher Appreciation Week next week.

Know of an A+ teacher? Using the Hearken form below, tell us about a teacher that’s deserving of praise.

Once submissions are in, we’ll create a follow-up article bragging about some of your favorites.