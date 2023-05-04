WSLS gears up for first Shred since 2019

The WSLS Shred returns this weekend for the first time in nearly four years!

It is your chance to have sensitive documents shredded to help you keep your information secure.

“They get junk mail, credit card applications, all kinds of stuff that doesn’t need to go into the trash and end up in the dumpster where somebody can get it,” Nick Clark, Director of Business Development for Commonwealth Document Management said.

Materials shredded on site are taken to Commonwealth Document Management’s facility in Danville. They are then processed through CDM’s system and formed into 1,500-pound bales of shredded paper.

To prepare for Saturday’s event, 10 News talked with Clark about what people can and cannot bring.

“The big no-no’s are batteries,” Clark said. “Those are the big no-no’s because they start a fire.”

Clark added that heavy metals are also a no-no.

You can bring up to three bags or boxes of documents. You don’t need to remove any staples or paper clips. Credit cards can be shredded. Hard drives can also be shredded, but make sure to separate them from your papers and let the crew know. Plastic bags and cardboard boxes will be returned to you.

“Most people love to empty their drawer into a box or a bag and bring it to us, where they can just see it disappear in about a couple of seconds,” Clark said.

Once you arrive at the WSLS Shred, you won’t have to get out of your car. Someone will come to your vehicle, grab the documents you want shredded and you won’t have to do anything.

With so many threats to your identity, people know the importance of staying vigilant.

“Whether it’s something for the Social Security Administration, whether it’s your light bill, your cable bill, and it has your information, your account number and it’s an old bill, shred that stuff,” Relisa Farmer of Milton, North Carolina said.

Not only will the WSLS Shred protect you, it also helps the environment through recycling.

“It all goes back to the paper mill to be made into tissue paper,” Clark said.

The WSLS Shred is Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schewels Home on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke.