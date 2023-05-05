42 new jobs coming to Salem with Layman Distributing expansion

Layman Distributing is investing millions of dollars to relocate and increase capacity in Salem, bringing 42 new jobs to the area.

The small, woman-owned, full-service wholesale distributor is moving to a facility at 2157 Apperson Drive, which is twice the square footage of its current facility and will double the company’s operational capacity.

Gov. Youngkin announced the news on Friday, commending the company for its tremendous success.

“Layman Distributing is a homegrown Virginia company that has found success for 75 years in the City of Salem, demonstrating the strength of the Commonwealth’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, robust workforce, and innovative supply chain ecosystem,” said Youngkin. “The Roanoke region provides a convenient gateway to reach target customer markets, and this expansion will allow Layman to further extend its distribution reach. We look forward to a continued partnership with the company for years to come.”

The company was founded in 1948 with an overall mission of “nurturing partnerships with customers based on integrity and respect while delivering product variety, efficient service, relevant technology, and ultra-competitive pricing.”

The $6.8 million project was brought to fruition through the collaboration of The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Some of the items offered by the company include convenience and grocery store products for convenience stores, restaurants, universities and more.