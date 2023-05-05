Dunkin’ offering free coffee to nurses Saturday for National Nurses Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Dunkin’ is showing appreciation for healthcare workers in honor of National Nurses Day.

On Saturday, May 6, participating locations around the Roanoke area are offering nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

On Tuesday, a local Dunkin’ also showed their appreciation by delivering four dozen donuts and four Boxes O’ Joe to staff at Carilion Clinic.

The offer is limited to one per guest and customers will not need to make an additional purchase for the deal.