Nautical Bowls officially opens in Lynchburg

Nautical Bowls recently opened along Timberlake Road, near First Watch and Chipotle.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is adding something new to it’s plate.

It’s an acai bowl shop with a focus on fruits, nut butter, and all of the healthy food you could want.

Co-owner Kelly Eckels said her staff is already feeling the love from the Hill City.

“We rarely get a lull,” Eckels said. “We just have had a steady flow of people who have been excited and just giving us great reviews and just wonderful feedback, so we’re thrilled.”

The franchise is based in Minnesota but is expanding around the country, according to Eckels.