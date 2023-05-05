Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to host celebration, procession on May 6

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced their celebratory plans for the President’s Cup win.

Team officials said they will be hosting a procession and celebration on Saturday, May 6 to commemorate the team’s first-ever President’s Cup championship title.

The Dawgs defeated Birmingham 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night.

“The amount of support we received during the Final was unmatched,” said team President Mickey Gray, “We had close to 11,000 fans between the two games on Monday and Tuesday. The arena was the loudest it has been this season. We truly appreciate the support from our community and thank Roanoke City and Berglund Center for their help making this team, championship, and celebration possible.”

We’re told the procession will begin at 3 p.m. at the corner of 2nd Street, Gainsboro Road, and Church Avenue and will end on Second Street NE behind the Berglund Center, where the team made history.

After the procession is over, the Dawgs will celebrate inside the Berglund Center Coliseum until 5 p.m., officials said.

Fans will be able to take pictures with the President’s Cup and buy merch during the post-procession celebration, according to the Dawgs’ announcement. The celebration will be free for the public to attend.

If you’re looking for Dawgs merch, Sport’s Haven has limited stock, but for championship gear visit the Rail Yard Dawgs website.

You can see a map of the procession below.