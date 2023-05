Get rid of personal docs, clutter at WSLS Shred

ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS Shred returns Saturday for the first time in nearly four years!

The event provides the opportunity to safely destroy personal documents to help keep your information secure.

Materials shredded on site are taken to Commonwealth Document Management’s facility in Danville. They are then processed through CDM’s system and formed into 1,500-pound bales of shredded paper.

We were live from Schewels Home on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke, and you can watch the event below.