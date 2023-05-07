WSLS Shred collects 60,000 pounds of paper to safely destroy personal documents

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was the long-awaited return of the WSLS Shred, an opportunity for people to get their personal documents shredded safely, for free.

Nearly one-thousand cars showed up at Schewls Home on Ferncliff Avenue for the event.

“It’s a blessing. We need this every year,” said one participant, Jack Bryant.

“Just want to get everything cleaned out,” said another, Cindy Fletcher.

With the help of Schewls, Commonwealth Document Management, Varney and of course of very own 10 News team, we shredded 60,000 pounds of paper.

“Oh we feel relief off our mind. Got important papers,” said Barbara Amos.