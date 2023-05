ROANOKE, VIRGINIA - JUNE 06: during the IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge on June 06, 2021 in Roanoke, Virginia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizers of the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 have announced that after the upcoming 2023 race in June, the event will be paused.

Officials said the pause is due to road improvements that are set to be made to the Blue Ridge Parkway. According to a statement, the goal is to bring the race back to Roanoke.

This year’s race is June 4 and the biking portion will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway before roadwork begins.

You can find the full statement below: