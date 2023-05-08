Historic Downtown Walking Tours to be offered in Christiansburg this spring, summer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with the Montgomery Museum of Art & History to offer Historic Downtown Walking Tours this spring and summer.

The Historic Downtown Walking Tours program kicked off on Monday, May 6, with a tour led by tour guide Sherry Wyatt, officials said.

The tours take you on a historic journey of architecture and business, visiting buildings, monuments, and sites dating back to 1853, according to the department.

We’re told the next tour will be held on June 12 at 11 a.m., and pre-registration for the tour must be done through Christiansburg Parks & Recreation.

Officials said the tours are free, but a $2 donation to the museum is appreciated.