Lowe’s is showing their love for all the moms out there.

For Mother’s Day, Lowe’s announced they will be giving away free 1-pint flowers while supplies last.

To get your flowers, you must register online before May 12. Click here to register.

Lowe’s also said they will have activities and giveaways on Mother’s Day weekend.