Online deals in May | Consumer Reports

With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around the corner, May is a great time to find holiday sales on gifts for mom or something for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of the best deals this month.

You may be excited to hear that May is a month full of opportunities to save big on top-rated products.

Here’s what to look out for in this month’s Consumer Reports’ Best Time to Buy.

“Early this month, look for Mother’s Day sales on tech devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers,” Samantha Gordon with CR said.

Surprise mom with something she can groove to during the warmer months ahead.

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker is as low as $163.98 at Amazon.

If she’s more into feeling the burn these days, get her a fitness tracker that won’t disappoint.

The Fitbit Luxe is as low as $89.95 at ABT Electronics and Amazon.

In CR’s water immersion test, this top-rated fitness tracker passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for 10 minutes.

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. Once we get a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on ... you’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait,” Gordon said.

While you wait for that mattress of your dreams, why not up your grill game?

The Monument Gas Grill is as low as $652 at Wayfair.

CR said this is not only a good grill for the money but it’s also one of the highest-scoring gas grills in its ratings.

Finally, score a deal on a top-rated blender.

The Vitamix One Blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair. The blender aces CR’s tests in pureeing and making smoothies.

Consumer Reports said you can also look for sales on outdoor equipment like chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers this month.