PedalSafe ROA raising awareness about biking safety during National Bike Month

ROANOKE, Va. – To kick off bike month, PedalSafe ROA is promoting biking and bike safety. The organization is hosting a number of events to speak to the community about the importance of cycling and what to keep in mind.

On Monday, May 8, PedalSafe is hosting a talk at Virginia Tech Carilion about cycling for sustainable cities.

Professor and author Ralph Buehler is set to discuss research from cities around the world and how they have invested in safe cycling infrastructure. He will also address different transportation systems and how travel behavior is different in other countries.

Ken McLeod, with PedalSafe ROA, says the goal is that the community in Roanoke can learn from these cities and Behuler’s findings to make similar investments in the Star City.

McLeod says, “Biking for transportation is really something that has been crucial to how I have kind of moved forward in life, and I want other people to have that opportunity and to be safe while doing that.”

Another way the organization is promoting bike safety is on Bike to Work Day on May 19. You can join other commuters and post on social media about why biking is important to you. PedalSafe and Ride Solutions are teaming up for this event. There will be pitstops around downtown with coffee and donuts for anyone who bikes to work.

Pedal Safe was founded in 2022 and the organization’s goal is to see more people in the community choosing cycling as a form of transportation. They also want to see Roanoke become more safe for cyclists.

McLeod says Roanoke has a lot of potential for change. He says the city has a really great greenway system but would like to see more investments.

For example, when the city plans to repair the Wasena Bridge, PedalSafe would like to see a greenway connection, that way cyclists can cross the river in a safe manner.

“We really started because we see a need to take Roanoke from a really great system of greenways to a community that is connected for safe biking and safe walking for all people throughout the community, not just where we currently have greenways,” says McLeod.

As the weather gets warmer, PedalSafe wants to remind everyone on the roads to give cyclists space. It is the law in Virginia when seeing a bike to give them at least three feet of space. Also, if you are able to, you are required to move over to the adjacent lane.