Roanoke leaders vote to approve rezoning for Fishburn Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Planning Commission has voted to approve rezoning Fishburn Park to allow an old cabin to be turned into a coffee shop.

As we’ve previously reported, the project has gotten some pushback from neighbors who want to preserve the neighborhood.

“We’ve already dealt in my neighborhood with the city’s efforts to sell small traps of land that are in fact representative of parkland for residential housing.”

On the other side of the argument, the VanBlaricom family says they grew up in the area and they want to develop the area in a respectful way.

“Obviously we can’t make everyone happy, but I think overall it will be a great place overall, and that trust will be earned over time with those people that aren’t happy right now.”

The public hearing for the city council will be next week.