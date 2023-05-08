VSP: Grayson County crash leaves 83-year-old man dead, 82-year-old woman hospitalized

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An 83-year-old man has died and a 82-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County on May 4, according to state police.

The crash happened on May 4 at 2:50 p.m. on Route 89 near Route 821, Virginia State Police said.

A 2002 Ford Ranger was pulling onto Route 89 from a private driveway when the driver lost control, crossed over the road, and hit a tree, authorities said.

The driver of the truck, 82-year-old Patsy Shupe of Galax, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The passenger, 83-year-old Bennett Shupe Galax was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C, but succumbed to his injuries later that same day, according to state police.

Both were wearing seatbelts, VSP said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.